Brownsburg Councilor Locked Out of Town Hall Over Proposed Petition

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Brownsburg Town Council member said he was locked out of town hall for suggesting turning Brownsburg into a city.

A petition from Republican Glen Adams is calling for the town to officially change its status, meaning a mayor would be elected instead of only a clerk-treasurer and the councilors. Adams is pushing to allow those living in Brownsburg to vote on whether it should stay as a town or turn into a city.

Following Thursday night’s council meeting, Adams was asked to meet with the council president, the town manager, and the town attorney. According to Adams, the group claimed that he needed permission from two other council members and the town manager to be interviewed in the council room by a WISH-TV reporter to talk about his petition.

Glen Adams (Brownsburg Town Council)

During a Friday interview with WIBC’s “Kendall and Casey,” Adams said his fellow council members then shut off his town hall key access because they’re mad about what he’s trying to do.

“I was told that basically I shouldn’t have done what I did,” Adams said about the TV interview. “So, as a result, I was told that my key fob would be turned off.”

Now, Adams has to check in every time he goes to the town hall building. But, he said, this won’t stop him from getting the word out about the city initiative he’s launched.

“It has legs, it has momentum, it has enthusiasm, and people are very excited about it,” said Adams.

According to Adams, changing Brownsburg from a town to a city would allow it to expand its government and could also bring long-term benefits to a growing community.

“This has nothing to do with politics,” Adams added. “This is just giving a bigger voice to Brownsburg residents, and they certainly want it, and they deserve it.”

According to STATS Indiana, Brownsburg’s estimated population was 33,430 in 2024.

Adams said he needs a little over 700 signatures to present the petition to the Brownsburg Town Council. He’s hoping to get those by April so the council would have to address the petition publicly.