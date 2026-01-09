Minneapolis ICE Shooting Involves Indiana Guard Vet

Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis is an Iraq War veteran who previously served in the Air National Guard and the Indiana Army National Guard.

The agent, Jonathan Ross, served in the Indiana Army National Guard from 2002 to 2008. During that time, he deployed to Iraq from November 2004 to November 2005 with Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry.

Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry said Ross’s military service included a combat deployment during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Lowry said Ross received multiple military decorations during his service.

“During Ross’s Iraq deployment his awards are the Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal and the Iraqi Campaign Medal, among others,” he added.

Specialist Jonathan Ross, who also served in the Indiana Army National Guard, confirmed the deployment timeline and unit assignment.

The Department of Homeland Security says Good used her car as a weapon. The FBI has taken over the investigation.