New Girl Scout Cookie Added: Exploremores

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s finally Girl Scout Cookie Season! The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana officially kicked off the 2026 Cookie season this week, with the new cookie Exploremores added to the lineup. The cookie season runs until March 8, 2026 and features a mix of new and popular favorites.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for the nearly 15,000 Girl Scouts we serve throughout central Indiana,” Deana Potterf, interim CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana said in a press release. The cookie program is recognized as the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program globally, providing invaluable skills to the scouts while also fostering community support.

On Friday, Lauren Palmer, director of communications, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana joined Daybreak to talk about cookie season, along with Girl Scout leader Sacha Sharp and her daughters Nora Sharp a Girl Scout Junior and Nadya Sharp a Girl Scout Brownie.

The Girl Scouts say the new cookie variety, Exploremores, inspired by rocky road ice cream, includes flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond-flavored crème. It embodies the spirit of exploration integral to the Girl Scouting experience.

The scouts say this year’s cookie lineup also includes beloved classics – such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs. The Girl Scout Cookie Program not only feeds cookie lovers but also funds troop experiences like service projects, travel and summer camps.

The organization says Girl Scouts learn essential life skills through the cookie program, including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics, helping them to grow as individuals and community members.

Cookie booths will begin opening on Jan. 30. The cookie season in central Indiana will last from this week to March 8.

How to purchase Girl Scout Cookies this year:

If you know a Girl Scout, reach out to her.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder by entering your zip code. There you can find a troop selling at a nearby booth, or you can purchase cookies to be shipped directly to you from troops in central Indiana. This link can also be used to find a local booth, purchase cookies, and/or to donate cookies for local community causes.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about Girl Scout Cookie news.

Cookie booths in local communities open Jan. 30, so be on the lookout!