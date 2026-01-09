DigIndy Tunnel Completed After 14 Years

Source: Mirror Indy / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — After 14 years of construction, Indianapolis residents have finally reached the end of the tunnel, the DigIndy Tunnel.

Citizens Energy Group announced Thursday that the 28-mile tunnel, located 250 feet underground, is fully operational and meets all federal and state standards. The system captures and diverts sewer overflows, keeping an estimated 5 billion gallons a year out of rivers and streams and sending it to water treatment plants.

Construction on the $2 billion DigIndy Tunnel System began in 2012 and finished in October 2025. Jeffrey Harrison, president and CEO of Citizens Energy Group, called the project a testament to what the community can accomplish together.

Officials say the tunnel will bring noticeable improvements to water quality across the city, especially in rivers and streams. The DigIndy program also includes community projects such as the 10 Thousand Trees initiative and the Citizens Art Project, which aim to improve neighborhoods for years to come.

With construction finished, the program now moves into post-construction monitoring and ongoing operation and maintenance.

You can learn more about the DigIndy Tunnel System and its impact on the DigIndy webpage.