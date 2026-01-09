Police Arrest Man for Armed Robbery at Marion Gas Station

Mack Lathion IV (Grant County Jail)

MARION, Ind. — Police in Marion arrested a man this week who they say robbed a gas station while armed with a knife.

The Marion Police Department received a call about the robbery at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday. A clerk at the McClure’s gas station located at 2915 S. Adams St. said a man came into the business demanding cash and a pack of Newport cigarettes.

Officers used surveillance footage from the gas station to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Mack Lathion IV. About an hour after Lathion left the store, police located him in a blue pickup truck. Police said he tried to run away from officers after being stopped, but was eventually caught.

Inside the truck, officers said they found an unopened pack of Newport cigarettes and a lighter. They also said Lathion had drug paraphernalia and crack cocaine.

After Lathion reportedly confessed to the armed robbery, he was booked into the Grant County Jail. He faces charges of armed robbery, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.