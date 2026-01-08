Cignetti Takes Home the Dodd Trophy

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — It was announced on Thursday that Indiana Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti is taking home the Dodd Trophy, marking the second consecutive year the honor has stayed within Indiana following Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman’s win in 2024.

This year’s award is particularly historic as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the trophy, which recognizes coaches who balance elite on-field performance with the “three pillars” of scholarship, leadership, and integrity. Under Cignetti’s guidance, the Hoosiers have undergone a remarkable transformation, entering the College Football Playoff as the top seed with an undefeated 14-0 record and a 25-2 overall mark across his first two seasons.

Beyond the gridiron, Cignetti has fostered a culture of academic excellence, evidenced by a 982 academic progress rate, and has championed community initiatives like Hoosiers for Good to support charities.

As Indiana prepares to face the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl on Friday, this national honor highlights a program that has reached the pinnacle of college football both in the classroom and under the stadium lights.

Indiana is 14-0, and Oregon is 13-1. Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.