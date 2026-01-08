18-Year-Old Charged in Crash That Killed Woman in Madison County

MARKLEVILLE, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said an 18-year-old was driving under the influence when he caused a crash that killed a woman Thursday morning.

Deputies said Aidan Patterson of Anderson was driving a 2019 Chevy Silverado northbound on State Road 109 when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of SR 109 and County Road 200 East, near Markleville.

The other vehicle hit was a Jeep driven by 56-year-old Nancy Staley, of Markleville. According to deputies, Staley was thrown from her vehicle and died as a result.

The crashed Silverado of Aidan Patterson (Madison County Sheriff’s Department)

Patterson faces the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death, a Level 4 Felony

Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance, a Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor

OWI (Impairment), a Class C Misdemeanor

If convicted, Patterson could be in prison for up to 16 years.

Aidan Patterson (Madison County Jail)