Listen Live
Close
Local

1 Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Indy’s Southwest Side

Indiana State Police responded to a fatal multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on I-70 eastbound near Sam Jones Expressway.

Published on January 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

I-70 crash on Jan. 8, 2026
Source: INDOT / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 on the southwest side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on I-70 eastbound between Sam Jones Expressway and West Minnesota Street. The incident caused the ramp from Sam Jones Expressway to be closed. 

According to ISP, the crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the car was killed in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close