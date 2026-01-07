Hoosier Lawmakers Split Over Fatal ICE Shooting

Source: PHOTO: Jim Banks’ Facebook page

STATEWIDE — A fatal shooting immigration operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota has sparked a sharp divide among Indiana’s top political figures.

Homeland Security reports that an ICE agent fired in self-defense after a protestor drove toward officers in a neighborhood. Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks was quick to defend the federal agents.

“ICE isn’t going anywhere,” Banks said on social media Wednesday. “I’m proud to stand with them and grateful for their service.”

On the other side of the aisle, Democratic Indianapolis Congressman Andre Carson is calling the incident a horrific tragedy.

“Protesting is not a crime. It should never get you killed,” Carson said on social media Wednesday. “I’m a former member of law enforcement and have been in dangerous situations. The ICE agent who shot a demonstrator in Minnesota was not justified. ICE is terrorizing our communities and making us less safe.”

The shooting happened Wednesday morning during a large-scale ICE enforcement action. A woman used her SUV as a weapon against agents, attempting to run over law enforcement officers to kill them. The driver has been identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.