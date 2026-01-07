17-Year-Old Charged After Planning Shooting at Morristown School

Morristown Jr./Sr. High School

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — A 17-year-old girl in Morristown, Indiana, has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and intimidation after planning a school shooting at Morristown Jr./Sr. High School.

Police said the girl, Alexis Pickett, planned to carry out the attack on May 25, 2026, with a co-conspirator named “Nathan,” using her stepfather’s guns. Pickett wanted to kill as many people at the school as possible before turning the gun on herself.

The investigation began after Pickett’s parents alerted police about the “warning signs” their daughter was showing. They believed she could potentially hurt herself and others.

During their investigation, detectives discovered that Pickett had connections to other mass murderers and an obsession with school shootings, mainly with the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado in April 1999. Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold shot and killed 14 people at the school before killing themselves.

Detectives said Pickett had numerous pictures of Harris and Klebold on her phone and a drawing of the two.

According to Shelby County Prosecutor Brad Landwerlen, Pickett had researched other school shootings, exchanged messages with others about them, and even dressed up as a school shooter one year for Halloween.

A woman from Ohio, who claimed to be Pickett’s partner, told detectives during an interview that Pickett would regularly talk about school shootings and relate to the shooters.

Court documents also mentioned a video that was found on Pickett’s phone that was taken inside Morristown High School, which is located along U.S. 52 in eastern Indiana. Pickett told police she sent the video to “Nathan,” the name of a 17-year-old girl in Mississippi who is transgender, so they could “know how to get in and out of the school.”

Pickett is currently in custody on a $1 million cash bond. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 29.

The case is ongoing with the possibility of additional charges being filed, according to Landwerlen. He also said other co-conspirators are named in Pickett’s charging documents and are being investigated.

The case with Pickett shares some similarities with that of Trinity Shockley, an 18-year-old who also admired other mass murderers and intended to kill her fellow students at Mooresville High School. In November 2025, Shockley was sentenced to 12 years in state prison and five years of probation upon release after pleading guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit murder.