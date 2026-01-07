Hoosier Linebacker Rolijah Hardy Embraces Leadership Role

Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Rolijah Hardy is a sophomore linebacker for the Indiana Hoosier football team who leads them in tackes (92). As he gets ready for the Peach Bowl game against Oregon on Friday, he said Tuesday he feels more comfortable being a leader than ever before.

“Yeah, the coaching staff, they trust me. It started off with last year, it’s funny that you say young guard, Coach Haines (defensive coordinator Bryant Haines) always said you’re not a young guard. Like, coming in, he always said I’m one of the older guards, I can be a leader. And it’s just been a great time here this year being able to play as a true sophomore and play with those older guards,” said Hardy.

Indiana’s defense is ranked #1 against the rush and #2 in yards allowed per game. Hardy says preparation is what has led to success.

“Yeah. We do a lot of stuff in practice. We got a lot of tackle circuits. Coach Haines always talks about vice tackling, trying to damage ball carriers and just get them on the ground so we can survive the next down,” said Hardy.

Hardy also leads the team in sacks with 8 of them. Hoosier linebacker Isaiah Jones is right behind him with 7.

“We know that complacency kills, and so that’s something we fight every week. I know every team probably fights that across America. But this deep in the season, when you’re so close to something, for us it’s almost like you have a new hunger inside your stomach. And it’s a one-week season, and you don’t want to go home. Everyone wants to fight tooth and nail for one more game. So with the veterans on this team, I know it’s a reality that if you don’t go out there prepared, this could be your last game forever. And so that lights a fire in our stomach, and that’s what keeps us hungry and ready each week,” said Jones.

Indiana beat Oregon 30-20 back in October at Oregon. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm on Friday night in Atlanta.