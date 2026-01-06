Miami County Man Charged After Found With Over 50,000 Child Porn Files

Ted McBride (Miami County Sheriff’s Office)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — A Miami County man has been arrested after thousands of files of child sex abuse images were found on his laptop.

Ted McBride, 73, faces 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography of a child under 12 years old, a Level 5 Felony.

The investigation into McBride started in April 2024 after a Cyber Tip reported multiple CSAM pictures allegedly downloaded from a device belonging to him. Indiana State Police found 52,618 flagged CSAM files on his laptop. The images included children as young as five years old and some toddlers believed to be as young as one.

Charges against McBride were officially filed last month.

An investigation is ongoing.