Indiana Congressman Hurt in Crash

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind. District 4, is in the hospital after a car accident, President Donald Trump said Tuesday. Speaking at the House GOP Member Retreat, Trump said, “They’re going to be OK, but that was a pretty bad accident. We’re praying that they get out of the hospital very quickly. He’s going to be fine. She’s going to be fine, but it was a bad accident.”

Sen. Todd Young and Rep. Rudy Yakym both sent well wishes on social media, keeping Baird in their thoughts and prayers.

Baird’s office released a full statement:

“Congressman Baird is in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, and he is extraordinarily grateful for everyone’s prayers during this time. Congressman Baird looks forward to continuing his work on behalf of Hoosiers. The Office of Congressman Baird will continue to provide services and support for those who need it. Congressman Baird and his office remain steadfast in their commitment to serving constituents and focused on advocating for Hoosiers at the highest levels of government.”