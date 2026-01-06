New Accusations Slam Conditions at City View on Meridian

Source: NA / na

INDIANAPOLIS — What was promised as a “renovated” urban living experience has turned into a documented struggle for survival and safety for residents at City View on Meridian. Accusations from resides into the complex reveals a pattern of severe health hazards, theft, and a culture of retaliation from management that has left tenants feeling trapped and silenced.

For some, the trouble begins on move-in day. One resident, who requested anonymity for fear of further retaliation, describes a classic “bait and switch” tactic. After being shown a pristine model unit, they were handed keys to an apartment that was “cleaned” but was actually filled with live and dead roaches. “There is water damage, rust, and mold everywhere,” the resident said. “Every week it’s something new: no hot water, no air, broken elevators. It never ends.”

The pest problem at City View appears to be systemic rather than isolated. Tenants report that roaches are not merely in the kitchens but are traveling through the building’s infrastructure, emerging from electrical outlets and wall gaps. Despite charging residents for pest control services, management is accused of failing to provide actual treatment, instead forcing tenants to purchase their own supplies for a building-wide issue.

Accusations of Theft and Perversion

Beyond the physical state of the building, the behavior of the staff has raised serious alarms.

Package Theft: Video evidence provided by a resident shows office staff opening a private Amazon package. In the recording, a maintenance worker eventually returns the opened package, admitting to the “truth” after office staff had previously denied having it.

Harassment of Women: Disturbing reports have surfaced regarding maintenance workers. Residents claim that older male staff members “overly sexualize” female tenants, including young girls living in the complex. Tenants who do not reciprocate these advances claim they are targeted for retaliation.

The most significant barrier to reform appears to be the management’s response to complaints. Multiple neighbors have reported that when they bring issues to the front office, they are met with bullying and “targeted” harassment.

“My neighbor warned me when I first moved in, but I didn’t think it was this bad,” the resident shared. “If you complain, they target you. They make it worse.”

Legal and Health Implications

The combination of mold, mildew, and lack of essential services like heat and water puts the property in potential violation of Indiana’s Habitability Laws (IC 32-31-8-5), which require landlords to provide a safe, clean, and habitable environment.

Management at City View on Meridian have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding these accusations.

Resources for Affected Tenants:

Marion County Health Department: Residents can file a formal complaint regarding mold and pests by calling (317) 221-2000.

Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana: For those experiencing sexual harassment or retaliation, visit fhcci.org.

Indiana Legal Services: Low-income tenants can seek help with habitability issues at (317) 631-9410.