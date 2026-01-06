Indiana Records Highest Graduation Rate in 2025

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/bieshutterb)

STATEWIDE — Indiana’s 2025 high school graduating class set a new state record.

According to the Indiana Department of Education, nearly 92% of Indiana seniors graduated from high school last year, beating out the previous record of 90.23% in 2024.

It also marks the third consecutive year of improved graduation rates.

Statewide graduation rates also increased for every student population:

Black students – from 83.88% in ’24 to 86.90% in ’25;

Hispanic students – from 87.83% in ’24 to 89.80% in ’25;

White students – from 91.89% in ’24 to 93.36% in ’25;

English learners – from 89.48% in ’24 to 92.38% in ’25;

Students in special education – from 85.30% in ’24 to 88.05% in ’25; and

Students receiving free and reduced price meals – from 91.52% in ’24 to 93.34% in ’25

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun called the new record-high graduation rate “a testament to the hard work of Indiana’s students, families, and educators.”

“While high school graduation marks the end of a student’s K-12 journey, our schools play an essential role in preparing students for all that comes next, whether that’s going to college, starting a career, or joining the military,” said Gov. Braun. “This strong improvement in our state’s graduation rate shows that when we focus on academic excellence and establish clear, personalized pathways, our students thrive.”