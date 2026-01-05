Indianapolis Airport Adding Nonstop Flights for Peach Bowl in Atlanta

PHOTO: Eric Berman/WIBC

INDIANAPOLIS–New flights have been added to the Indianapolis International Airport in preparation for the 58th annual Peach Bowl between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks.

American Airlines, Delta Airlines, and Southwest Airlines are adding six nonstop flights to Atlanta specifically for Friday’s game. Indiana University fans will have a total of 13 flights to choose from to get them to and from the game.

American, Delta, and Southwest are all adding nonstop flights departing on Jan. 8 and returning on Jan. 10 for the Peach Bowl.

“This kind of activation is proof that strong relationships with our airline partners and knowing our Hoosier travelers is a winning combination,” said Maggie Cunningham, director of air service and airport experience at the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “This mix of additional flights provides more options – both outgoing and returning — to help Hoosier fans be onsite to cheer on the IU team to the next victory!”

Delta offers six nonstop flights every day from Indy to Atlanta, and Southwest offers one flight every day from Indy to Atlanta.