NWS: Unusually Warm Weather This Week in Indiana

NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says Indiana is experiencing unusually warm temperatures for this time of year.

Highs will be in the 50 degree range all week long throughout the state.

“Southern Indiana is getting the warmest temperatures. Right now, we’re looking for colder weather to come in this weekend with temperatures dropping back into the 30s and there could be some light rain and snow,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Eckhoff says there might be some light drizzle over the next couple of days.

“The next opportunity for the rain to be heaviest will likely be Thursday into Friday,” said Eckhoff.

He says there is no sign of severe weather at the moment, but that can always change.

“It’s going to be potentially rainy later in the week, but we’ll stay mostly on the drier side,” said Eckhoff.