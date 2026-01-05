Saquon Barkley and the NFL Huddle Up to Tackle Blood Shortage

Source: American Red Cross / American Red Cross

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross is kicking off 2026 with an urgent plea for Indiana residents: “Get in the game” to prevent a critical winter blood shortage.

As National Blood Donor Month begins, the Red Cross warns that the national blood supply is teetering on the edge. A combination of severe December winter storms and busy holiday schedules has left hospitals struggling to keep pace with patient needs. Without an immediate increase in donations, doctors may soon face the difficult reality of delaying elective surgeries or rationing blood for critical care.

To motivate donors during this lean period, the Red Cross has partnered with the NFL for the seventh consecutive year. Anyone who rolls up a sleeve to give blood, platelets, or plasma between January 1 and January 25, 2026, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.

The grand prize package includes:

Two tickets to the big game at Levi’s Stadium

Entry to the official Super Bowl Experience and in-stadium pregame activities

Round-trip airfare and three nights of hotel accommodations (Feb. 6–9, 2026)

A $1,000 gift card to cover expenses

This year’s campaign features NFL superstar Saquon Barkley, who is using his platform to remind fans that the most important play is a simple one. “I gave blood once in college and that was the only time I had ever been asked to give, until the Red Cross reached out,” Barkley said. “It only takes about an hour, and once you realize in that short amount of time how much help it can bring—it’s a beautiful thing.”

How to Help in Indiana

While all blood types are needed, the Red Cross is issuing an urgent call for Types O, A negative, and B negative. In Indianapolis, the “Knock Out The Need” blood drive is currently underway through January 8th at several locations, including the Red Cross office on North Meridian Street and Ivy Tech in Bloomington.

Where to Give:

Online: Visit RedCrossBlood.org (Search sponsor code: NFL)

App: Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

Phone: Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)