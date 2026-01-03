Listen Live
Close
Local

2 Dead, 2 Injured From Shooting on Indy’s East Side

IMPD is investigating a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday morning where two people were killed and two others were injured.

Published on January 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IMPD
Source: WISH-TV

Update: Two of the victims were found dead inside a stolen vehicle.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday morning.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Hawthorne Lane just before 7 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found four people with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims died from their injuries. The conditions of the other two people are unknown.

No other details about the shooting have been released at this time.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close