Proposed Senate Bill Prohibits Mask Wearing at Public Assemblies

Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

STATEWIDE — A new bill filed in the Indiana Senate would prohibit people from wearing a mask at a public assembly if they’re trying to conceal their identity.

Senate Bill 73, titled “Masks at Public Assemblies,” and written by State Sen. Gary Byrne, a Republican from southern Indiana, has been referred to the Indiana State Senate’s Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law.

The bill would make wearing a mask at a public assembly a Class C misdemeanor. The penalty would be increased to a Class A misdemeanor for second and subsequent offenses. The penalty could also become a Level 6 felony if rioting or disorderly conduct occurs while wearing a mask.

The bill defines a mask as a covering over the nose or mouth. It excludes certain types of coverings, including medical devices, athletic equipment, and those for a Halloween costume.

A public assembly is defined as a gathering of at least 10 people in a public space or where the general public is invited.

SB 73 would go into effect on July 1 if passed in its current form.