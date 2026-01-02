Indiana Fever Introduce First-Ever License Plate

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever fans now have a stylish and impactful way to represent their team while driving through the Hoosier State.

On Friday, the team debuted its first-ever specialty license plate, a collaboration with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles designed to turn team spirit into community support. The license plate features the team’s signature “F” logo on a crisp white background with a vibrant red banner across the bottom highlighting the Fever Fund. For standard vehicles, the plate will carry the prefix “WB” for women’s basketball, while motorcycle enthusiasts will sport the prefix “EW,” standing for the team’s “Expect to Win” motto.

The new plate is more than just a piece of fan memorabilia; it serves as a moving billboard for social good. Of the $40 annual cost for the plate, $25 is donated directly to the Fever Fund, an initiative managed by the Pacers Foundation. This fund is dedicated to empowering women and girls throughout Indiana by supporting organizations that focus on leadership development, career readiness, wellness through sports, and personal safety. By choosing this plate, fans are providing the financial fuel necessary for 501(c)(3) organizations to create environments where young women can build confidence and feel supported in every aspect of their lives.

Indiana Fever Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Amber Cox emphasized the long-term vision behind the project during the launch.

“We’re thrilled to bring Fever fans another meaningful and fun way to represent their passion for this team,” Cox said. “Every plate purchased fuels opportunities for women and girls across Indiana through the Fever Fund, ensuring that our impact grows far beyond the court.”

She noted that community engagement has always been a staple of the organization, and this initiative allows the franchise to extend its reach into classrooms and neighborhoods across the state.

Hoosiers looking to make the switch can purchase the plate immediately through several convenient channels. The specialty plates are available for order on myBMV.com, in person at any BMV branch, or via BMV Connect Kiosks for those simply looking to renew their existing standard plates. While the specialty plate is $40, fans who want an even more unique look can opt for a personalized version for an additional fee. For those who aren’t currently up for renewal but want to show their support right away, the BMV allows drivers to upgrade to the Fever plate in person at any branch for a small administrative fee. Through this new program, the Fever are ensuring that the momentum of women’s basketball translates into a lasting legacy for the next generation of Indiana’s female leaders.