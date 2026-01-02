Fort Wayne Outpaces Indy in Historic Listings

Source: Greens87 / Getty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — As the new year kicks off, homebuyers looking for “character” in 2026 might want to set their sights on Northeast Indiana. According to a new study by residential protection experts at ProGuard, Fort Wayne has cracked the top ten list of U.S. cities with the highest concentration of historic homes for sale.

The study, which analyzed Zillow listings across the 100 most populated cities in the U.S., found that 39.3% of all homes currently listed in Fort Wayne were built before 1925. This ranking places “The Summit City” ninth in the nation for century-old real estate, beating out much larger metros like Indianapolis.

While Fort Wayne secured a top spot, Indianapolis also made the list, though it sat further down at 23rd place. In the Circle City, only 17.6% of listings qualify as historic (over 100 years old).

The high concentration in Fort Wayne is largely attributed to its well-preserved historic districts, such as West Central and Harrison Hill, which feature a tapestry of Greek Revival, Gothic Revival, and Victorian architecture.

Experts suggest that the unique craftsmanship of the early 20th century—including solid brick construction, heavy wood flooring, and hand-carved masonry—continues to draw buyers away from modern “cookie-cutter” developments.

“This research shows just how much historic character is still present in cities across America,” a ProGuard representative stated. “Older homes tend to have more of a unique charm, making them popular among homebuyers.”

While the charm is undeniable, real estate experts warn that buying a home built during the Coolidge administration comes with unique responsibilities. ProGuard recommends that 2026 buyers prioritize a thorough property survey to avoid “expensive surprises” in their budget.

Key considerations for historic buyers include:

Outdated Systems: Original knob-and-tube wiring or galvanized pipes often require total replacement to meet modern safety codes.

Structural Integrity: Settling foundations and rotting wooden beams are common in homes that have stood for a century.

Energy Efficiency: Single-pane windows and lack of insulation can lead to utility costs that are significantly higher than newer builds.

Preservation Rules: Homes located in designated historic districts may be subject to strict guidelines regarding exterior paint colors, window styles, and additions.

Despite the maintenance hurdles, Fort Wayne’s market remains competitive. Local forecasts for 2026 predict a steady 3–4% growth in home values as inventory remains tight and the demand for authentic, walkable neighborhoods persists.