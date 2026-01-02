Marion County Implements Higher Cash Bonds

Source: (Photo: sakhorn38/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Bond costs in Marion County are higher in 2026, after the county rolled out a new bail schedule.

Cash bond amounts have increased for nearly every felony level, in some cases doubling or tripling compared to the previous schedule. Court leaders say the changes aim to improve public safety and reduce repeat arrests.

Level 1 felonies now start at $10,000 cash, roughly equal to $100,000 in a surety bond. Level 2 felonies are set at $7,500 cash, about $75,000 in surety.

Mid- and lower-level felonies have also risen. Level 3 felonies moved from $20,000 surety to $6,000 cash. Level 4 felonies went from $20,000 surety to $4,000 cash. Level 5 felonies increased from $7,500 surety to $2,000 cash.

Bond amounts for some specific crimes, including unlawful firearm possession, have also gone up — from $150 cash to $2,000 cash.

Judges still have discretion in setting bonds, but the starting amounts are now higher than in previous years.

The new schedule is in effect for all arrests in Marion County.