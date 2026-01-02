Man Dies After Being Found Inside Crashed Vehicle With Gunshot Wound

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died after being found inside a crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound on the near east side of Indianapolis early Friday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said just before 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of North Tuxedo Street on a report of a personal injury accident.

When officers arrived, they located a man in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. IMPD said the man was the driver and the only one inside the vehicle.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead there.

IMPD’s homicide unit is investigating the incident, which they believe to be isolated with no further threat to the public.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death and release the name of the victim once their next-of-kin is notified.