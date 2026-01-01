Anderson Man Dies in New Year’s Eve Car Crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — An Anderson man died in a single-vehicle crash in Madison County on New Year’s Eve.

According to Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened Wednesday in the 2300 block of East County Road 800 North, about 10 minutes southeast of Alexandria. Deputies said just before 4 p.m., a car carrying two men left the roadway, hit a guardrail and ended up in a ditch.

Both occupants of the vehicle were unrestrained and ejected from the car.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Darren Lockhart. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A 32-year-old Anderson man, Robert Cantrall, also of Anderson, was a passenger in the car and suffered severe head injuries from the crash. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the incident is underway.