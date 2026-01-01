Listen Live
Close
Local

1 Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Indy’s Northwest Side

IMPD said they are investigating a crash on the city's northwest side involving two vehicles where one person was killed.

Published on January 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a multi-vehicle accident on the north side of Indianapolis on New Year’s Day.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers from IMPD’s northwest district responded to a two-car crash in the 2800 block of W 79th St. on Thursday just after 6:45 a.m.

The department said that one person died in the incident. There have been no other injuries reported.

The street is expected to be closed in both directions while there is an investigation.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close