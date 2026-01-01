1 Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Indy’s Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a multi-vehicle accident on the north side of Indianapolis on New Year’s Day.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers from IMPD’s northwest district responded to a two-car crash in the 2800 block of W 79th St. on Thursday just after 6:45 a.m.

The department said that one person died in the incident. There have been no other injuries reported.

The street is expected to be closed in both directions while there is an investigation.