Man Arrested After New Year’s Eve Crash in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after a police chase on New Year’s Eve in Steuben County.
An Indiana State Police trooper was on I-69 just before 9:30 a.m. and saw a car going 35 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Police say 21-year-old Dakota Carter refused to stop and tried to exit the interstate, but he left the road and got stuck in a creek.
No one was injured, but Carter was taken to the Steuben County Jail, where he was charged with:
- Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle (Level 6 Felony)
- Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle while in Possession of a Handgun (Level 6 Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)
- Operating while Intoxicated (Class C Misdemeanor)
State police later found out a gun was thrown from inside the car and went into the creek. An Indiana State Police dive team member was able to find and recover the gun.
