Circle Centre Mall Closes, Redevelopment Underway

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — For a long time, Circle Centre Mall was the place everyone in Indianapolis seemed to pass through at some point. When it opened back in 1995, the crowds were so thick you could barely move. It felt like the whole city showed up that first weekend.

Fast forward to this winter and the picture looked very different. Only a handful of shops were still open, and workers spent the final days packing up boxes and rolling equipment out the doors. The mall officially closed on New Year’s Eve at seven o’clock.

Developers are already planning what comes next. The enclosed mall will be replaced with an open-air neighborhood that mixes shopping, restaurants, housing, offices and public spaces. The idea is to bring more life back into the center of downtown.

Some people stopped by in the final hours just to take it in one last time. There was a little nostalgia, but also a sense that the space is ready for a new chapter.

Circle Centre Mall is now closed and the redevelopment work begins.