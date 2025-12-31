Holiday Traditions and Luck Lead to Powerball Wins for Hoosiers

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

TERRE HAUTE AND WHITESTOWN, Ind. — While the record-breaking $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot was recently claimed by a single lucky winner in Arkansas on Christmas Eve, players in Indiana also found plenty of reasons to celebrate this season. Hoosiers collectively took home nearly $10 million in prizes during this historic run, including 32 separate wins of $50,000 or more.

Among those winners was a Terre Haute man named Brock, who typically only plays when the jackpot crosses the $100 million mark. While out disposing of Christmas trash, Brock took a break to scan his ticket and initially assumed he had won a modest $1,000. However, after a close look, he realized that his decision to add the Power Play option had boosted his prize to a life-changing $100,000. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s General Store on East Jessica Drive and plans to use the windfall to invest in his home.

The holiday magic extended to a visitor from Georgia named Patrick, who was back in Indiana to spend Christmas with his family. As part of a long-standing family tradition where the adults receive lottery tickets in their stockings, Patrick discovered his ticket matched several of the winning numbers from the December 24 drawing. Unsure of the exact value, he and his family used the Hoosier Lottery app to scan the ticket, which was purchased at a Mapco in Whitestown. The winning numbers for Christmas Eve were 4-25-31-52-59 with the Powerball of 19 and Power Play of 2X.

Upon discovering he had won $50,000, Patrick decided to postpone his flight back to Georgia so he could claim his winnings in person and spend extra time with his relatives. He intends to invest the bulk of the money after buying something special for his mother.