Win Tickets: Red White and Bowl 2026 Presented By Jack Daniels 

Published on December 31, 2025

Red White and Bowl Win TIckets 93.1 WIBC FM event

Enter for your chance to join Hammer & Nigel for an evening of bowling, community, and charity at their annual bowling event. This is your chance to meet the hosts, enjoy a fun night out, and support a great cause.

Event Details:

  • Date: Friday, January 16
  • Location: Woodland Bowl
  • Time: Optional Live broadcast from 3:00 PM – 6:30 PM. Bowling from 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM.

What to Expect:
The evening begins with a live broadcast with Hammer & Nigel from 3:00 PM until the main event kicks off at 6:30 PM. Enjoy three hours of bowling, a pizza buffet, and a complimentary beer, all included with your ticket. Participate in the on-site live and silent auctions for a chance to win fantastic prizes. With Jack Daniels as the presenting sponsor, it’s sure to be a memorable night.

Support a Worthy Cause:
This event is more than just fun and games; it’s about giving back. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bowlers to Veterans Link (BVL), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the lives of America’s veterans and active-duty service members through recreational therapy programs. Your participation helps support our nation’s heroes.

Agenda:

  • 3:00 PM: Hammer & Nigel Live Broadcast Begins
  • 6:30 PM: Bowling Begins / Pizza Buffet Opens
  • 9:00 PM: Bowling Concludes

Get Your Tickets:
Dress in your best red, white, and blue and prepare for an evening of strikes, spares, and entertainment. Secure your spot for this exciting event today.

Ticket Prices:
Individual bowler: $80
Full lane (6 Bowlers): $480

Register now to join Hammer & Nigel for a night of fun that makes a difference.

