IMPD: Domestic Violence Cases More Common During Holidays

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are keeping their officers as prepared as they can for the typical rise in domestic violence calls they get during the holiday season.

Stress levels and physical and mental abuse tend to go up this time of year due to many different factors like finances, family gatherings, and a possible increase in alcohol and drug use.

IMPD officer Tommy Thompson told WISH-TV that these calls they get could also be some of the most unpredictable for officers, meaning they have to be on high alert.

“We have had incidents in IMPD’s history where officers have lost lives due to a domestic incident, and it is tragic,” said Thompson.

If someone is being violent towards their partner, there’s a chance they could become violent towards an officer too. It all depends on each situation.

“It is hard for victims; sometimes they are in need of the financial means of the aggressor, there are children involved, it’s a long-standing relationship,” Thompson added.

Although sometimes it’s difficult for officers to get information out from victims, Thompson said IMPD will work to connect them with local resources.

“We want you to come forward,” Thompson said. “It is never too late to speak up now. You could be the voice to stop them from hurting someone else in the future.”

Speaking up as a witness could potentially save someone’s life and also help police find domestic abusers.

The following organizations offer resources for those experiencing domestic violence:

The Coburn Place

The Julian Center

The Indianapolis Coalition Against Domestic Violence

The Indy Public Safety Foundation