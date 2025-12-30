Garbage Piles Up: Harrison Trails Residents Demand Action

Source: NA / na

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Residents at The Life at Harrison Trails apartments on Cider Mill Lane are fed up over what they describe as consistently “horrible” living conditions, primarily fueled by overflowing dumpsters, inconsistent trash pickup, and unresponsive management. Online reviews and direct accounts paint a grim picture of sanitation issues, pest concerns, and maintenance delays at the complex.

For weeks, dumpsters at the property, located at 5350 Cider Mill Lane, have been reportedly overflowing, creating “mountains of trash” in common areas. Despite a mandatory “valet trash” fee, residents say pickups are highly inconsistent, leaving garbage bags to sit in hallways and outside doorways for days.

“It’s just constant. The trash sits there, it smells, and it attracts bugs,” one resident, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal, told WIBC. Photos obtained by our team show severely overfilled dumpsters and garbage strewn across the property.

Attempts to reach management for comment have been met with silence. We reached out and called the apartment complex twice: once leaving a message, and a second time speaking with someone who promised a callback that never materialized. This echoes widespread resident complaints about a lack of urgency from the leasing office regarding urgent maintenance needs, with some reporting emergency requests for issues like water leaks going unaddressed for weeks or months.

Online reviews of the apartment complex show that they persistent trash problem has led to more severe issues, including reported infestations of roaches and mice in several units. Some tenants have even resorted to contacting the Marion County Board of Health to prompt action on the unsanitary conditions.

While the parent company, The Life Properties, announced a $6.1 million modernization project for its Indianapolis communities in late 2023 to address infrastructure, residents indicate that these daily operational failures, particularly with waste management, continue to plague the property.

Resources for Affected Residents

Residents facing similar issues are encouraged to contact:

Marion County Public Health Department: File a formal “Housing and Neighborhood Health” complaint at 317-221-2150.

Mayor’s Action Center: Report illegal dumping or persistent trash issues at 317-327-4622 or via the RequestIndy app.

Indiana Legal Services: Provides assistance to low-income tenants dealing with unsafe living conditions.