Kocher Chosen to Lead Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Hamilton County officially has its next prosecuting attorney.

In an announcement made on Monday, the Hamilton County Republican Party said that Josh Kocher has been chosen to lead the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. The Republican caucus chose to go with Kocher during a meeting at the Hamilton County Judicial Center in Noblesville.

“He brings a deep commitment to public service, respect for the rule of law, and a proven record of leadership that well prepare him to serve our community in this vital role,” Chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party Mario Massillamany said about Kocher.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Josh Kocher (Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office)

Kocher has been a prosecutor in Hamilton County since 2006 and has been serving as the county’s prosecuting attorney on an interim basis since Dec. 20, when former county prosecutor Greg Garrison announced his retirement.

Garrison decided to step down as the county’s top prosecutor due to health concerns that he said “require his full attention.”

A swearing-in ceremony for Kocher will be held on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on the second floor of the Hamilton County Historical Courtroom.