Looking for a Finish: Colts Prep for Season Finale in Houston

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are searching for answers after a 23-17 loss to the 12-4 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday capped off a historic second half-slide. The team was eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday when the Houston Texans beat the Chargers 20-16, but Sunday’s loss confirmed they are the first team in 30 years to miss the postseason after an 8-2 start.

Head Coach Shane Steichen is now navigating a complex week as he decides who will start at quarterback for the season finale. Steichen is weighing the experience of 44-year-old Philip Rivers against Riley Leonard.

“If Riley is out there starting on Sunday, it’ll be good for him,” Steichen said in a press conference Monday. “It’ll be good for his development, so we look at all that stuff.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Steichen plans to finalize his decision by Tuesday. Meanwhile, the injury list continues to grow. Cornerback Sauce Gardner is dealing with a calf injury, and Tanor Bortolini remains in the concussion protocol. Reflecting on the team’s late-season collapse, Steichen expressed deep frustration but praised his players for sticking together.

“It’s very frustrating anytime you get off to a fast start like that and then had what has happened to us over the past month and a half,” he said. “You’ve got to find ways to win tight games in this league. We haven’t done a good enough job of that and that always starts with me.”

The Colts will finish their season this Sunday against the Texans at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.