Indiana to Get Over $200 Million from CMS to Improve Rural Health Care

STATEWIDE — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is giving all 50 states hundreds of millions of dollars to help modernize health care in rural communities.

On Monday, CMS announced that money from the Rural Health Transformation Program, a $50 billion initiative established under the Working Families Tax Cuts legislation, would be used to “strengthen the rural health workforce” and “bring high-quality, dependable care closer to home.”

“More than 60 million Americans living in rural areas have the right to equal access to quality care,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said in a statement. “This historic investment puts local hospitals, clinics, and health workers in control of their communities’ healthcare.

Approved states will receive the money from the Rural Health Transformation Program over the next five years, with $10 billion available each year from 2026 through 2030. 50% of the funding is distributed equally among all approved states, with the over 50% based on a few other factors, including every state’s current rural health system.

In 2026, states will receive first-year awards from CMS anywhere from $147 million to $281 million. According to CMS, Indiana will get $206,927,897.

“Thanks to Congress establishing this investment and President Trump for his leadership, states are stepping forward with bold, creative plans to expand rural access, strengthen their workforces, modernize care, and support the communities that keep our nation running,” said CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz.