Child Molestation Charges Filed Against Muncie Man

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A Muncie man faces felony charges in Madison County after an investigation into incidents involving a girl.

Police arrested 23-year-old Russell Eugene Farr on December 17 this year, more than a year after a warrant was first issued for his arrest in October 2024. Farr was in the Madison County Jail until December 19, when he was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

A probable cause affidavit filed in September 2024 detailed what occurred between February 2020 and December 2021. During an interview with investigators, the victim described Farr’s behavior as “normal” and recounted a specific time when she was watching Netflix. She told police that Farr touched her inappropriately, and she tried to pretend she did not notice so she could continue watching television.

When interviewed by police, Farr denied the claims and said he did not touch the girl. Despite his denial, prosecutors moved forward with criminal charges based on the evidence gathered. Farr appeared in court for an initial hearing on December 18. While his next appearance has not been scheduled, he faces two counts of child molestation.