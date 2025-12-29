Indy Father Charged with Threats While on Bond in Fatal Crash

Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office / Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

INDIANAPOLIS –Court records show the father of a Kentucky State University student who was shot and killed earlier this month was already out on bond in a separate fatal crash case when he was arrested on new charges.

Prosecutors charged De’Jon Fox Sr. and Chardnae Cleveland, the parents of De’Jon Fox of Indianapolis, with felony intimidation. They say the two made online threats against Jacob Bard, the man who shot their son on Dec. 9. A Franklin County grand jury declined to indict Bard in the shooting last week.

Marion County records show Fox Sr. was arrested last year and released on bond in a case tied to a deadly crash. Prosecutors say he was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he hit and killed someone. The charges include causing death while driving intoxicated, causing death while operating a vehicle with a Schedule I controlled substance, driving while suspended resulting in death or catastrophic injury, and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

The intimidation case is still pending.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After learning Fox Sr. had been arrested in Vanderburgh County, the State of Indiana moved to revoke his bond in the crash case. The court approved the request and issued a warrant ordering him taken into custody the same day.

A probable cause affidavit from Vanderburgh County says Fox made graphic threats against Bard on social media using the screen name “Capo Fatman Fox.” One post still visible Friday read in part, “YOU DONTKNOW WHAT U TOOK FROM ME BUT YOU WILL FEEL THE SAME HURT I FEEL.”

Police also quoted a public post from Cleveland that read in part, “I want his son dead just like mine.”

Fox Sr.’s jury trial in the Indianapolis hit-and-run case is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2026.