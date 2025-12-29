Woman Killed in Weekend Shooting on Indy’s Southeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died after being shot on the southeast side of Indianapolis over the weekend.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 8100 block of Meadow Bend Lane, a residential area, just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where she later died. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Jeri Mae Mains.

Police identified a person of interest based on the description provided by witnesses at the scene of the shooting. Officers located a man who fit that description driving nearby and took him into custody.

Investigators said they believe the incident to be isolated and that it started as a family disturbance.

IMPD homicide and aggravated assault detectives are continuing their investigation.