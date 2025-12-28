Listen Live
Anderson Mother Arrested for Fatally Shooting Daughter

Published on December 28, 2025

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson woman was arrested after shooting and killing her 17-year-old daughter Sunday morning.

Anderson police arrived at the home on West 38th Street, near Raible Avenue, around 5 a.m. where they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital but later died.

Investigators say other people in the home were awakened by the gunfire and told officers they did not recall any disturbance prior to the shooting. The mother remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

