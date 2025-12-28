Strong to Severe Storms This Evening, Temperature Drop This Week

Source: X / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Hoosiers are experiencing a weather “roller coaster” this week as record-breaking warmth on Sunday prepares to give way to a powerful cold front and a massive temperature crash by Monday morning.

Andrew White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says the unreasonable warmth will peak Sunday before a line of storms brings a sharp reality check to the state.

Temperatures on Sunday have already climbed into the upper 50s during the morning, with even warmer air on the way.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We’re expecting highs to top out in the mid-60s for much of the state and then even in the low 70s as you get south of Bloomington,” White said. These temperatures are approaching or exceeding standing records for late December.

However, the warmth comes with a catch. A line of showers and storms is expected to move into western Indiana between 5 and 6 p.m., exiting the eastern side of the state by 9 p.m. While the severe weather risk is isolated, the wind will be a factor for everyone.

“Along that line, there could be the potential to have some gusty winds. Then even outside of thunderstorms, we may get winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour across the state,” White noted. He advises those with outdoor holiday decorations to secure them or bring them inside Sunday.

The most dramatic part of the forecast arrives Sunday night. As the cold front passes, Indiana will see temperatures tumble by as much as 50 degrees in just a matter of hours.

“After we get past these thunderstorms Sunday evening, Indiana is going to have a 40 to 50-degree drop as we get towards Monday morning,” White said. “The state is going to start the day in the upper teens.”

The rest of the work week looks much more like a typical Indiana winter:

Monday: Highs struggling to reach the mid-20s with potential snow showers and biting winds.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly dry but cold, with temperatures staying in the 20s and 30s.

New Year’s Eve: White identified Wednesday as the “warmest” day of the work week, with highs reaching the mid-30s to low 40s.

“Generally the state is going to be at or below normal for much of the week,” White added. “We’re going to have temperatures generally in the 20s and 30s during the day and then teens to 20s at night.”

While there is a slight chance for snow to mix in Wednesday night into Thursday, White expects the majority of the week to remain dry following Sunday night’s system.