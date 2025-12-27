Tennessee Man Killed in Crash After Leading ISP Troopers on Chase

BEDFORD, Ind. — A Tennessee man died in a crash on Christmas Day after leading Indiana State Police (ISP) on a chase through Lawrence County.

ISP said a trooper saw a 2014 Buick Regal traveling through an intersection in Lawrence County and then turning into a grass median before heading north on State Road 37. According to the trooper, the driver was exhibiting “behavior that appeared consistent with impairment.”

The trooper activated his siren and emergency lights and tried to pull the driver over, but he refused and continued heading northbound.

State Police said the driver, later identified as 53-year-old John M. Pillen, of Colombia, Tennessee, wasn’t speeding, but refused to pull over until he reached the intersection of Old State Road 37 and Kentucky Hollow Road.

Multiple troopers gave verbal commands to Pillen, who did not comply and instead put his car in reverse and hit a trooper’s vehicle twice before driving off again.

A pursuit then started with the trooper in his damaged vehicle attempting two PIT maneuvers on Pillen’s car, but they were unsuccessful. Troopers said Pillen reached speeds around 70 mph as he continued down Old State Road 37.

The chase ended when Pillen struck a utility truck that had pulled over for emergency vehicles. A trooper, along with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Captain Anthony Pope, offered medical assistance to Pillen, including the application of two tourniquets, before he was taken to IU Bloomington Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Efforts to notify Pillen’s family members about the incident have been unsuccessful.

PHOTO: Chris Davis