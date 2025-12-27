Man Shot Outside Bar on Indy’s Near Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was injured in a shooting outside a bar on the near northwest side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of West 30th Street.

When police arrived, they found a man in the parking lot of the Fountain Lounge who had been shot. His injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

No other information has been released at this time.