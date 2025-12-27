Buckner Out, Gardner In; Colts Prep for Jaguars

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The 8-7 Indianapolis Colts are getting ready to take on the 11-4 Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend without several key players.

“We’re going to be ruling out Tanor Bortolini, Anthony Gould, Drew Ogletree, and JT Tuimoloau,” Head Coach Shane Steichen said in a press conference on Friday. “Also, we’re going to put DeForest Buckner on season-ending IR. He reaggravated his neck in the game, which is going to require a procedure that will get done next week. Obviously, an unfortunate situation. He embodies everything that you want in a pro. He’s as good as it gets, tough as it gets. He wants to be out there for his team. But obviously, hopefully everything will go good. The procedure will be good. It’ll get him healed up for next year.”

While losing Buckner thins the defensive line, the Colts are getting a significant boost in the secondary with the return of star cornerback Sauce Gardner. Gardner has been out with a calf injury, and his return comes just in time to face Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Steichen is eager to see the energy Gardner brings back to the lineup.

“It’ll be great to get him back out there,” Steichen said. “His passion and what he brings to our football team on the back end will be huge to have him out there on Sunday.”

Offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann is also set to return in action, though he’ll be wearing a heavy brace to protect an injury he’s been dealing with for weeks.

The Colts and Jaguars will play each other at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern.