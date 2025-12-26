Parents of KSU Student Killed Face Charges Over Posts

Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

EVANSVILLE, Ind — Posts on social media by the parents of a Kentucky State University student who was killed in a shooting have led to criminal charges.

Dejon Fox and Chardnae Cleveland were arrested in Vanderburgh County on Christmas Day. Prosecutors say the charges are connected to online posts they made toward Jacob Bard earlier this month.

Fox wrote, “…you will feel the same hurt I feel,” while Cleveland posted, “Might drive to Evansville today and see some vice lords!…”

Both parents have since been released on bond. The charges came just one day after their son, De’Jon Fox, Jr., was killed. A grand jury recently declined to indict Bard, whose attorneys say the shooting was in self-defense. Bard has been released.