Man Arrested After Christmas Day Crash Hits Railroad Tracks and Trees

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Terre Haute Police Department says a man was arrested for causing a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Day that injured three people.

It happened near the intersection of North 14th Street and Buckeye Street around 3 p.m.

Police say 30-year-old William Gallagher got upset with his mother, who was driving, and grabbed the steering wheel while accelerating. This led the truck to leave the road and then hit a road sign, railroad tracks, and trees.

Gallagher was taken to the Vigo County Jail and was charged with criminal recklessness and railroad mischief.