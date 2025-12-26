Listen Live
Man Arrested After Christmas Day Crash Hits Railroad Tracks and Trees

Published on December 26, 2025

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Terre Haute Police Department says a man was arrested for causing a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Day that injured three people.

It happened near the intersection of North 14th Street and Buckeye Street around 3 p.m.

Police say 30-year-old William Gallagher got upset with his mother, who was driving, and grabbed the steering wheel while accelerating. This led the truck to leave the road and then hit a road sign, railroad tracks, and trees.

Gallagher was taken to the Vigo County Jail and was charged with criminal recklessness and railroad mischief.

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

