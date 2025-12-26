21-Year-Old Driver Arrested for I-69 Crash That Seriously Hurt Woman

Cesar Cruz-Santiago (Source: Noblesville Police Department)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An Anderson man has been arrested after police said he was driving drunk when he crashed his truck and critically injured another person on Christmas Day.

Officers with the Noblesville Police Department responded to the crash site at mile marker 213 in Noblesville at 4:50 p.m. Thursday. They determined that Cesar Cruz-Santiago, 21, was heading southbound on I-69 when the 2009 Chevy Silverado pickup truck he was driving went from the far-left lane to the right side of the roadway, crashed into a guardrail, and rolled over.

Santiago was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A woman who was a passenger in his truck was transported to the hospital in critical condition. She has been identified as Patricia Laurido, 36, also of Anderson.

After investigating the crash further, Noblesville police said Cruz-Santiago was driving under the influence of alcohol. He faces the following charges:

Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .08% or more (Causing Injury), a Level 4 Felony

Operating without Receiving a License (Causing Injury), a Level 6 Felony

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (Endangering a Person), a Class A Misdemeanor

Cruz-Santiago was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.