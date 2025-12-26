Local Principal Wins National Milken Award

Source: Milken Educator Awards / Milken Family Foundation

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — Principal Kayleigh Fosnow thought she was the one doing the planning.

Last week, the New Palestine Elementary leader gathered her staff and students for a schoolwide assembly to welcome Governor Mike Braun and Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner. But the guest list held a secret: Dr. Jane Foley of the Milken Family Foundation had traveled from California to pull off the ultimate “bait-and-switch.”

In front of a cheering gymnasium, Fosnow was announced as Indiana’s 2025-26 recipient of the Milken Educator Award. The honor, often called the “Oscar of Teaching,” comes with an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize. “What is happening? Oh my goodness,” Fosnow said, still reeling from the announcement. “All of my district leadership tricked me… I am just so grateful and shocked.”

Fosnow, who oversees a “Dragon” community ranging from six-week-old infants to fourth graders, attributes the school’s success to the culture of the building. “I believe elementary school should be the place where you find your home,” Fosnow said. “We have fun here every day, which is a huge part of learning… if you walk in our halls, you will feel that.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

That sense of joy is backed by serious results. Under Fosnow’s “SOAR to Excellence” initiative—a data-driven program where teachers meet weekly to track student progress—the school has seen a nearly 10% jump in math and reading proficiency. Last year, NPE students achieved a staggering 95% pass rate on the IREAD assessment.

Dr. Katie Jenner praised Fosnow’s transition from classroom teacher to administrator, noting her “unwavering commitment” to academic success. “Principal Fosnow is very intentional about creating trust and connections… her model is helping other schools and district leaders to improve outcomes for students,” Jenner said.

From Brazil, Indiana to the National Stage

For Fosnow, the path to leadership began in her own childhood classrooms in Brazil, Indiana. “I grew up wanting to be a teacher from some of my elementary school teachers at Forest Park Elementary,” she shared, reflecting on her journey from Indianapolis Public Schools to New Palestine. “I just had great teachers that made me feel like I was at home at school.”

Now, as a principal, she sees her role as an “atmosphere architect” for both students and staff. “I saw principals that I just knew controlled the atmosphere of the school,” she said. “That was what I wanted to do one day… and just make it joyful for the teachers as well as the kids. I love celebrating our teachers—that’s my favorite part about being a principal.”

The Milken Legacy

Fosnow is one of only 30 educators nationwide to receive the award this season. Unlike most professional honors, educators cannot apply for the Milken Award; they are scouted secretly by a blue-ribbon panel. Beyond the $25,000 prize, Fosnow will join the Milken Educator Network, a group of over 3,000 elite educators. She will also attend an all-expenses-paid national forum in Washington, D.C., this summer. “I have the best educators in the entire world with the best students and we are blessed to call this place home,” Fosnow said. “I cannot wait to dig in and see how [other Milken educators] won the award and how I can help make our school great too.”

The first Milken Educator Awards were presented by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987. Created by philanthropist and education visionary Lowell Milken, the Awards provide public recognition and individual financial rewards of $25,000 to K-12 teachers, principals, and specialists from around the country who are furthering excellence in education. Recipients are heralded in early to mid-career for what they have achieved and for the promise of what they will accomplish. The Milken Family Foundation celebrates more than 40 years of elevating education in America and around the world. Learn more at MFF.org.