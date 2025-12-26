Indiana’s Weekend Warm-Up Will Be Short-Lived

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will get a brief taste of spring this weekend before winter quickly returns early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Mike Ryan, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, said temperatures will turn mild Saturday, though slightly cooler than Friday. Many locations across the state are expected to reach the mid-60s.

Rain will become more widespread Sunday as a cold front approaches. Ahead of the front, much warmer air will push north, bringing near-record temperatures to parts of the state.

“We may actually be near record highs on Sunday,” Ryan said. “The record high in Indianapolis is 65 degrees, and I think we’re going to be near that number, maybe even a little bit above it.”

Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s across much of central Indiana, with southern Indiana, including areas near Seymour, possibly climbing even higher.

The warm conditions could also bring thunderstorms. Ryan said at least a couple of storms are possible Sunday, with a few potentially becoming stronger.

“There could be some gusty winds, especially during the afternoon and evening right ahead of the cold front,” he said.

Once the front passes, temperatures will drop sharply. Readings are expected to fall from the 60s Sunday to the 20s by Monday morning. Gusty west winds will drive wind chills down into the single digits by daybreak.

“The bigger concern is how fast temperatures are going to fall,” Ryan said. “Any water still sitting on surfaces is likely to freeze, so people will need to pay attention to that.”

Despite the cold, no significant precipitation is expected after the front moves through. Conditions should remain relatively dry through much of next week, though temperatures will stay well below what Hoosiers experience this weekend.