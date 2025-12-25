Ken Nunn, Prominent Personal Injury Lawyer Based in Indiana, Dies at 85

WISH-TV

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Ken Nunn, a prominent attorney at the head of the “largest personal injury practice” in Indiana, has died at 85 years old.

His law office confirmed his death in a statement on social media. His cause of death has not been released.

Nunn died sometime in the morning of Christmas Eve. He is survived by his son and daughter, David and Vicky; and his two grandkids, Katie and Jimmy.

Nunn, a familiar face across several commercials and billboards spotted in Indiana, was described as “tough, smart, and incredibly organized.”

According to the law firm’s statement, Nunn had the odds stacked against him from day one, “growing up in a single-parent home in the poorest section of Jeffersonville.”

But with the guidance of his then-girlfriend, turned wife of over 60 years, Leah, Nunn “was able to graduate from high school, achieve a business degree from Indiana University, and receive his law degree from IU School of Law in 1967.”

Nunn started his practice in Bloomington soon after graduation, “starting with a card table and folding chairs in his first office.”

Despite a meager set up, Nunn was reportedly determined to build a successful practice and always fight for his client – pulling inspiration from his favorite movie, “To Kill A Mockingbird,” to fuel that fire.

The Ken Nunn Law Office soon grew into the largest personal injury practice in Indiana, the firm says, and has served the state for over 50 years.

His grandson, Jimmy Nunn, remembered his grandfather fondly in a post on Instagram.

“My grandfather was my most important person in my life. He made an impact not only to his family and friends, but also to the community,” he said. “He was the toughest fighter I knew, and cared for his clients and the people around around him every day.”

“Love you grandpa. Thank you God for watching over him,” he finished.

Ken Nunn’s daughter Vicky, who the firm says was inspired by her father to practice law, will be taking over leadership at the office.