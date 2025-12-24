TrumpRx: Dr. Rickin Shah Explains Cheaper Drug Access

Source: Iuliia Antonova / Getty

STATEWIDE – As Indiana enters 2026, a major shift in the healthcare landscape is promising to make high-demand weight-loss medications more accessible to millions. With the launch of the TrumpRx initiative, drugs like Wegovy, Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Zepbound are set for significant price cuts and expanded coverage.

To help Hoosiers navigate these changes, local physician and obesity-medicine expert Dr. Rickin Shah, co-owner of Pure Regenerative Medicine, joined us to break down what this means for a state where nearly 38% of adults are living with obesity.

What is TrumpRx?

The TrumpRx program is a multi-track initiative designed to lower the “list price” of life-altering GLP-1 medications. Through landmark deals with manufacturers like Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, the program bypasses traditional insurance “middlemen” to offer lower costs directly to patients.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“TrumpRx is trying to lower the cost of all these drugs for Americans in general,” says Dr. Shah. “Normally, these drugs can be pretty expensive—upwards of around $1,000 if you go to a pharmacy today. This is actually pretty exciting; it’s going to be very, very attainable for most Hoosiers.”

The Breakdown: What will it cost?

Starting in early 2026, the cost structure for these medications is expected to shift dramatically:

Medicare/Medicaid: For the first time, Medicare will cover these drugs for obesity. Beneficiaries could see monthly co-pays as low as $50.

Cash-Pay (TrumpRx.gov): Patients paying out-of-pocket can buy directly from manufacturers for approximately $350/month, a steep drop from the current $1,000+ retail price.

Oral Medications: If the FDA approves upcoming “pill” versions of these drugs, the initial price via TrumpRx could be as low as $150/month.

While the lower price point is a breakthrough, Dr. Shah warns that these medications are medical tools that require professional oversight—not a “magic pill” to be used without guidance.

“The medical community saw an opportunity to take medication for diabetics and apply it to people who seemed to have problems with their weight,” Shah explained. He noted that losing weight with GLP-1s can dramatically improve chronic conditions like hypertension, sleep apnea, and bad joints. However, Dr. Shah expressed concern about unregulated online “quick-fix” sites.

“A lot of those avenues are not well-regulated… they aren’t telling people exactly how to use the medication. While access is exciting, people still need to be safe. It still needs to be physician-directed care.”

What Should Hoosiers Do Now?

For those considering these treatments, Dr. Shah emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach:

Consult a Professional: You still need a prescription from a provider to access TrumpRx options. Track Your Metrics: Shah’s office focuses on percent body fat rather than just BMI to ensure patients are losing fat while preserving muscle mass. Monitor Nutrition: Successful patients must track caloric intake, protein, and exercise alongside the medication.

“I’m looking forward to people being healthier and happier in 2026 and beyond,” said Dr. Shah. “We want to be healthier before we get sick. That’s really what we focus on.” For more information on the upcoming rollout, Hoosiers can visit TrumpRx.gov or speak with their primary care physician about eligibility.